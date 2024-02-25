The Oversight Commission of the State Congress agreed this week to ask the A.S.E. three audits for the same number of water boards in the entity, including Guasave, after detecting an administrative disorder in the review of the 2023 public account in the Jumapag. It will be necessary to see if the manager of Jumapag, Gilberto Leyva Cervantes, can emerge well from this thorough review that the Superior State Auditsince it is obvious that although the drinking water and drainage service is very expensive in Guasavethe highest in all of Sinaloa, the quality of the service they offer is poorer than ever, with sewage leaks everywhere, which take months and even years to be attended to, so it will be interesting to know what is being done in the Board with all that money that enters its coffers, a product of high charges, but that is not reflected anywhere in the attention they give to the user.

After the deputy federal, Casimiro Zamora Valdez, made a harsh criticism of Mayor Martín Ahumada Quintero at the beginning of this month, since he did not invite him to the event for the anniversary of the Constitution of Mexico, coupled with the fact that he did not call him for other events where in other municipalities they always take federal legislators, yesterday finally summoned him to accompany him to the event for Flag Day. It was even Zamora Valdez himself who was given the honor of raising the flag, which suggests that the municipal president was affected by the criticism made by the legislator, where by the way Felícita was nowhere to be seen. Pompa Robles, candidate for federal representative for District 04, as well as Dr. Cecy Ramírez, who is being promoted as a Morena candidate for the Guasave mayor's officebecause perhaps they did not receive their invitation to be at that formal event either.

The mayor of Guasave assured that they are very interested and busy in ensuring that they no longer continue to occur femicides in the municipality, and for now it has been practically a year since none has occurred, but in order to prevent this crime, panic watches will be acquired to give to women who are victims of threats or are in the temporary shelter. Martín Ahumada Quintero revealed that he still does not have the exact information on how many watches they are going to buy, which are directly connected to C-4, since that way, if a woman considers she is in danger, she can immediately report it and a patrol will arrive. to their aid, because what it is about is stopping these types of crimes.

To the director of the General Hospital He has already given them the property title so that they can use the land that the City Council gave them to expand their infrastructure and also avoid being surrounded by water in the rainy season, which prevents the beneficiaries from entering the hospital easily. Mayor Martin Ahumada Quintero pointed to Jesus Antonio Lopez Rodriguez that resources will be sought to improve care at the General Hospital, but to begin with there is nothing labeled for them in this year's State Public Works Program, so it will be a matter of waiting to see how they will take advantage of it in the hospital to that property that was donated to them.