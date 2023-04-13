













Caliber is finally available via Steam

To celebrate the launch of gaugeThe team of 1C Game Studios is offering a special limited-time event via Steam that starts on April 12 and runs through April 19. The rules are simple: Get victorious five times in any mode except Prologue every day, and earn coins. When you fill the progress bar, you will be able to claim the reward.

In case you have doubts, 1C Game Studios He also posted a Steam Q&A covering the most frequently asked questions about the launch, including account linking.

1C Game Studios celebrates the launch of Caliber

Keep in mind that this is a third-person camera title that is based on tactical cooperation between players, each player must assume one of four roles represented by dozens of operators from different military special forces from different countries.

Keep in mind that this video game has PVP and PVE mode, so in both modes you can learn the basics of a tactical experience that depends a lot on team play.

In Caliber there are 68 playable operators from 17 real world special forces units in 12 countries including the US, UK, Israel, Germany and France. Each Operator in Caliber has a unique set of skill sets, weapons, and special abilities:

Assault

Shooter

Doctor

Support

It is worth remembering that this title began its open beta in 2019 and since then, with the help of its community, it has evolved into its current version.