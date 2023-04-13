Gymnastics | Finland got a place on the World Championship team in balance beam gymnastics and two places in the EC match finals

Finland was 11th in the women’s EC team competition. Kaia Tanskanen and Maisa Kuusikko compete in the four-match EC final.

Finland the women’s team succeeded in the EM team competition in Antalya, Turkey, and won a place in the team competition of next fall’s World Championships. At the same time, there were also two places in the EC match finals.

Finland was 11th in the women’s team competition, when the 13 best countries got a place in the World Championships in Belgium in September-October.

In the personal four-match qualifying, on the other hand Kaia Tanskanen (15:s) and Maisa Kuusikko (21’s) advanced to Friday’s match final.

“I’m super excited to get to the finals! It was fun racing with the team, even though the start was a bit sticky and starting from the boom was exciting. The team worked well together and we reached our goal, i.e. among the 13 best teams”, Tanskanen was happy in the press release.