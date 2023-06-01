Friday, June 2, 2023
Cali is still in trouble: players did not come to practice

June 1, 2023
Deportivo Cali

Kevin Velasco celebrates a goal with Cali.

Kevin Velasco celebrates a goal with Cali.

The conditions of DT, Jorge Luis Pinto, are not met.

For this Thursday the first training session of the Sports CalI was looking forward to the second tournament of the year, but that didn’t happen.

Well, the truth is that the pre-season should have started last Tuesday, but an agreement was reached with the board of directors to cancel arrears and start this Thursday. (Mourning: absurd death of a cyclist in training, the pedal came off and ‘He bolted’)
And paint?

It was pointed out that advances from sponsors were expected to mitigate the payment problem of the fortnightly payments that have not been paid, but the money did not arrive.

For this reason, the squad introduced us to the first practice, since the conditions are not the best.

Jorge Luis Pintothe DT, had set the condition to start work once the payments were cushioned, but the promise of the directive was not fulfilled.

Jorge Luis Pinto, coach of Deportivo Cali.

Photo:

Twitter Sports Cali

Cali finished his participation in the first semester of Liga BetPlay 2023-I, he had a rise in recent dates that left him fighting for home runs, but the savings were not the best and he could not access the next round.

The Valle del Cauca team is gathering all the negative after the difficult institutional moment, since some players have already expressed that they do not want to continue due to the economic deficit of the team, so the departure of the helmsman would be a strong blow for the sugar growers.
Sports

