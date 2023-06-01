Ubisoft has released through its official YouTube channel a trailer dedicated to his event, theUbisoft Forward, which will take place on June 12, 2023 at 19:00 Italian time. Through this short video he indicated which are the games that we can expect to see in such a show; here is a list:

Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora

Assassin’s Creed Mirage

The Crew Motorfest

A mysterious game

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is the game based on the film series by James Cameron. Announced for years, this new video game finally seems ready to be shown. We certainly expect some gameplay so we understand exactly what kind of project it is. Even a release date would be welcome by many.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage, presented briefly during the recent PlayStatio Showcase, will be present at Ubisoft Forward. Considering we already know what the release date is and have already seen some minor trailers, it seems obvious that there will be room for an expanded gameplay presentation at the June 12 event.

The Crew Motorfest, scheduled for 2023, is a new sports game from Ubisoft that takes us to the Hawaiian island of O’ahu. Again it is believable that we will receive a release date and new gameplay.

Finally, regarding the mystery game, all that has been shown is some sort of black and gold cloth. It’s hard to say exactly what it is.

Obviously, it is said that the games of the Ubisoft Forward of June 2023 are only these. There may be room for other titles.