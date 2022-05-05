Deportivo Cali could not beat Corinthians at home, drawing 0-0 in the match for group F of the Copa Libertadores, that leaves the Colombian team compromised.

From the initial moments the game was quite proactive on the part of both teams, with Cali starting from the bottom through good order and looking for depth on the wings having some approaches; while Corinthians exerted high pressure in the exit of the sugar producers, but without clarity in the last quarter of the field.

Cali got closer and closer and at minute 24 they got a very clear option in a quick counterattack on the right side, Jhon Vásquez reached the final line, He played back with Teófilo Gutiérrez who took a violent shot and the goalkeeper Cássio Ramos sent it with a changed hand to collect from a corner kick.

missed penalties

The second half began with Cali looking for the first score of the night and before the minute of play they had a fairly clear option, they assisted Ángelo Rodríguez from the left sector, he participated with Teo who with a subtle touch left the ball to Kevin Velasco finishing low and the lateral Fabio Santos very close to the final line avoided the annotation.

Cali came close twice, the first with a shot from Teo that Cássio sent her to the corner kick and then on a quick counterattack, Ángelo entered the area, was knocked down and referee Andrés Cunha awarded a penalty, but Gutiérrez missed it, Cássio covered it.



At minute 83, goalkeeper De Amores shot down Junior Moraes in the area and Uruguayan Cunha awarded a penalty.



Fabio Santos also erred the option of the Brazilian team, so the game went blank.

On the next day of the Copa Libertadores 2022, Deportivo Cali will receive Always Ready from Bolivia and Corinthians will visit Boca Juniors from Argentina.

