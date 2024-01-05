Friday, January 5, 2024
Calendar | Today is Epiphany

January 5, 2024
Epiphany is one of the oldest Christian holidays.

Today let's celebrate Epiphany. Epiphany is one of the oldest Christian holidays.

In the church year, Epiphany is considered the saint of the wise men of the East. According to the Gospel, the wise men came to see the newborn at that time Jesus.

Epiphany as a word refers to the end of the Christmas season, although according to an old Finnish belief, Christmas does not end until Nuut's Day, which nowadays is a week after Epiphany.

In the past, the shops were closed on Epiphany, but after the opening hours of the shops became free, the situation changed.

