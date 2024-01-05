The incident was apparently preceded by a family dispute: The 55-year-old first threatened his wife with a machete before attacking the police.

IIn Burgenland, Austria, a German man was shot dead by police after he attacked an officer with a machete. As the “Kronen Zeitung” and the APA news agency reported unanimously, the incident in the spa town of Bad Sauerbrunn was preceded by a family dispute. Accordingly, the 55-year-old first threatened his wife with the weapon before attacking the police officers who were called.

According to the police, the officers initially asked the man to put down the weapon and cooperate. However, the 55-year-old ignored this and the use of pepper spray had no effect. When the suspect then attacked with the machete, one of the officers shot him.

According to the police, the use of the firearm is now being investigated in parallel by the Vienna State Criminal Police Office and the public prosecutor's office. One of the police officers was also injured in the attack.