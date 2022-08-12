It’s official, the World Cup in Qatar is brought forward one day and will start next Sunday, November 20, and not the 21st as initially planned. The FIFA Council Bureau, made up of President Gianni Infantino and the presidents of the Confederations, accepted the proposal that was presented in recent days. And not only will the start day of the World Cup change, but also the opening match.
Qatar – Ecuador will be the duel with which this edition of the World Cup begins, and not the other group A game, Netherlands – Senegal, as had been established after the draw for the group stage held last month. of April. Therefore, the host country will play on the first day, a tradition that has been maintained for years, as explained in the FIFA statement.
“Thanks to this modification, the continuity of an old World Cup tradition is guaranteed, whereby the hosts or the defending champions play the first match of the competition, which is held in conjunction with the opening ceremony. The decision has been made after assessing the operational aspects and the impact it would have on the tournament, as well as after consulting with the main interest groups and the host country, who have agreed”, explained the highest football body.
Thus, it is planned that the opening ceremony of the World Cup will be in the previous match of the host country. The match will be played at 7:00 p.m. Qatar time (6:00 p.m. in Spain, 11:00 a.m. in Mexico and 1:00 p.m. in Argentina), at the Al Bait stadium, this being the only match scheduled for the 20th.
On Monday 21, the other three scheduled matches will be played, the Netherlands-Senegal corresponding to group A, and the two matches of group B: England-Iran and United States-Wales.
#World #Cup #Qatar #brought #day #start #November
Leave a Reply