The AZ duo Mexx Meerdink and Wouter Goes may be waiting a crazy 24 hours. The two will be in the selection of the first team tomorrow evening for the important return in the quarterfinals of the Conference League against Anderlecht, but will then quickly fly to Nyon, Switzerland, to play there in the final weekend of the Youth League.
AZ Under 19 will play against Sporting Lisbon on Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. If AZ wins, the youth team will play in the final of the tournament on Monday. AZ sees the youth tournament as a prestigious prize, but at the same time also wants to reach the semi-finals of the Conference League. Meerdink in particular played in various teams in recent weeks. He also plays for Jong AZ.
Meerdink (19) played an important role in reaching the final weekend of the Youth League with AZ Under 19. He scored against FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, among others, but has since made his breakthrough in the first team.
Central defender Wouter Goes (18) made his breakthrough before, but is still eligible to play for the Youth League if he does not play against Anderlecht. Meerdink does not have that restriction. In theory, Meerdink could therefore score the winning goal against Anderlecht and play against Sporting more than 24 hours later.
