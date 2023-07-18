Andrés Calamaro has left a bittersweet taste after passing through the Region of Murcia. The Argentine performed this Monday at La Mar de Músicas in Cartagena with sold out tickets and an attitude that he left to be desired. According to Alberto Frutos, musical collaborator of LA VERDAD sent to cover the chronicle of the concert, Calamaro offered the “poorest performance of the day.”

After his surprise appearance at the Fito Páez concert the day before the festival, the public wanted to see ‘El Salmón’ live again. However, the attendees got an unpleasant surprise.

“He seemed distant, uncomfortable and absent,” explains Frutos in his text. This moody attitude was motivated by the use of mobile phones during his performance. The singer himself revealed his discomfort during the performance, making ironic comments about the continuous videos and photographs that were taken from the front rows, “poisoned darts” for the public.

“I can’t wait to get to the hotel to look at the phone and see if my band and I were really here,” that was the musician’s first interaction with the public, as confirmed by Alberto Frutos. “You could tell the audience didn’t know what was going on and he didn’t want to be there.”

For Frutos, the singer’s attitude is a “lack of professionalism.” The music critic explains that he was “boycotting his own concert,” constantly making hand gestures to attendees in the front rows to stop using their phones.

Frutos particularly highlights a moment during the last song of the concert, ‘Los chicos’, where only the flash of a mobile phone could be seen: «Calamaro realized that he was being recorded and stopped singing, staring in the direction of the mobile”.

This was not the only reflection of his bad attitude. The artist urged his musicians on several occasions during the encore breaks to leave the stage as soon as possible. At the end of the performance, they made the feint of saying goodbye to the public from the first line of the stage while the Argentine left without saying goodbye.

The journalist and presenter of Los40 Principales, Cristina Regatero, was also present at the Argentine concert in Cartagena. Regatero shares his opinion with Alberto Frutos: «How badly Andrés Calamaro has treated the public of La Mar de Músicas today… what a great shame. I drop a myth… », she wrote on her Twitter account after finishing the performance.

How poorly has Andrés Calamaro treated the public of La Mar de Músicas today… what a great shame. I drop a myth… — Cris Regatero (@Crisregatero) July 17, 2023

“It was a concert without a soul, it did not empathize with the public at all,” says the collaborating photographer of LA VERDAD Pablo Sánchez del Valle, also present at the festival. He considers that the anger is motivated by not being able to “control” what the public does: “I think he is outdated. For more than 10 years now, everyone has been recording concerts with their mobile phones. We (the photographers) are controlled to the millimeter.

Both Sánchez del Valle and José Villalgordo, also a collaborating photographer for LA VERDAD, explain that they could only be present in the pit for three songs to immortalize the Argentine’s performance. Villalgordo confesses to being a fan of the artist and acknowledges that he “really wanted to see him live” although he found it “strange.” Even so, he considers that the singer is “a character”, so he was not surprised by his attitude.

Also the musician from Arde Bogotá, Daniel Sánchez from Cartagena, describes the concert as “terrible”, “possibly one of the worst in Parque Torres and in this festival. And he is a despicable person.”

The concert was very lazy, without charisma, doing medleys on their best songs and left without saying goodbye to the public with a very ugly hand gesture – Daniel Sanchez (@danisanchezdz) July 17, 2023

Despite the fact that the audience enjoyed singing some of Calamaro’s indisputable classics, the singer himself has acknowledged on his Instagram account that he had been “distracted” during the concert.

«Today I lost my grip a little with the phones because the first row was a festival. People possessed by the phone. Not satisfied with being and living in the moment, ‘pa’, ‘pa’, ‘pa’”, explains the Argentine emulating the flashes of the flashes.

In this way, the artist justifies his bad attitude in La Mar de Músicas and, despite his discomfort with the use of cell phones, he claims to have gone on stage with a good predisposition and to have a good feeling about his performance: «In the moments in which I wasn’t distracted by the profuse phone activity from the front rows, photos and such, permanent records, it was a very good concert, I really wanted to do it well ».