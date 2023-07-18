John Falconea 44-year-old manager with a degree in Economics from the University of Milan-Bicocca, has been appointed as the new Managing Director of Citroën in Italy within the organization of Stellantis Italy. At the helm of the brand takes over a Marco Antonini. The appointment took place under the supervision of the Country Manager Saint Ficilli.

Giovanni Falcone was recently appointed as the new Managing Director of Citroën in Italy. Originally from Arona, Falcone has dedicated a large part of his career to PSA group (now Stellantis), where he started in 2007. Since the beginning, he has stood out in the field of Peugeot marketing, taking on different positions with increasing responsibilities.

He proved his ability by starting as product manager and then becoming product and pricing manager. In Peugeot he also oversaw the launch of important models such as e-208 and e-2008. Falcone also managed the quality of sales and after-sales service for Citroën/Peugeot.

