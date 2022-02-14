Caixa starts paying today (14) the February installment of Auxílio Brasil. Beneficiaries with a final Social Registration Number (NIS) 1 will receive this Monday. The minimum benefit amount is R$ 400. The dates will follow the Bolsa Família model, which paid beneficiaries on the last ten working days of the month .

The beneficiary will be able to consult information on payment dates, benefit amount and composition of installments in two applications: Auxílio Brasil, developed for the social program, and Caixa Tem, used to monitor the bank’s digital savings accounts.

Currently, 17.5 million families are served by the program. At the beginning of the year, 3 million families were included in Auxílio Brasil.

The law that created the program defined that the woman responsible for the family will have preference, as well as women victims of domestic violence.

Basic benefits

Auxílio Brasil has three basic benefits and six supplementary benefits, which can be added if the beneficiary gets a job or has a child who excels in sports, scientific and academic competitions.

Families with income can receive the benefit per capita up to R$ 100, considered in extreme poverty, and up to R$ 200, in poverty.

THE Brazil Agency elaborated Q&A guide on the Aid Brazil. Among the doubts that the beneficiary can ask are criteria for integrating the social program, nine different types of benefits and what happened with Bolsa Família and emergency aid, which were in force until October.

This month, there will be no payment of Auxílio Gás, which will benefit 5.5 million families until the end of 2026. The benefit, which is equivalent to 50% of the average price of a 13-kilogram cylinder, is only paid every two months and will return in March.

