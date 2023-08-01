Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2023 – 21:59 Share

Caixa Econômica Federal (CEF) renegotiated BRL 660.8 million in customer debts in the first two weeks of Desenrola, the renegotiation program created by the federal government. According to the public bank, 41.5 thousand contracts of 30.9 thousand customers were regularized.

Earlier, the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban) reported that banks had renegotiated BRL 2.5 billion through the program. Banco do Brasil, in turn, informed last Friday that it had already renegotiated R$ 500 million, but the amount corresponded to a period of ten days, therefore less than that considered by Caixa and Febraban in their balance sheets, which does not allow a direct comparison.

Caixa also informs that the bank’s website dedicated to the program had more than 6 million visits from customers. CEF has offered renegotiations of Desenrola and its own program through all channels.

In the current phase of Desenrola, banks can renegotiate the debts of customers with income between two minimum wages and R$ 20,000 per month. In exchange, they will receive tax credits from the federal government equal to the discounts granted.