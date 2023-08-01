













This happened in the second episode of the show, ‘Children of a Lesser Bog’, which is 142 in the entire series. This had its premiere on July 31 and the children of this couple of characters entered the scene.

the second video in this note it shows Hem and Amy returning to the swamp where they were left. That was in the episode ‘Kif Gets Knocked Up a Notch’the first of Season 4 of futurama which had its premiere on January 12, 2003.

As you can see, it took more than 20 years for it to have continuity. This couple had thousands of offspring, but as happens with turtle hatchlings, the vast majority perished due to multiple predators.

Fountain: Hulu/Star+.

So in the end Kif and Amy only got three children of different sizes and ages. The difference is due to the place in the swamp and the temperature where they were.

The boys are Axl, who is the oldest and looks like a teenager; Mandy, the one in the middle; and Newt, the smallest.

The latter has only one eye and is that the genetic material of the boys actually comes from Leela even though Amy is the mother. Yeah, it’s the kind of crazy stuff futurama.

Amy, in this new episode of futuramaNow she must deal with the responsibility of being the mother of three children. Obviously, there are challenges that she must face but Kif is by her side and they manage to overcome this test.

Now we just need to see how everything develops with this new family. Let’s just hope that the team in charge of the animated series’ return doesn’t forget about them again and bring it up again in another couple of decades.

