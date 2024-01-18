Payment is intended for those enrolled in CadÚnico with final NIS 1; average value per family was R$685.61 in January

A Caixa Econômica Federal The first payment of 2024 to Bolsa Família beneficiaries, registered in the CadÚnico (Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government), with the NIS (Social Registration Number) ending 1.

According to OMG (Ministry of Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger), the federal government will transfer R$14.48 billion to 21.12 million families in January. The average value per family was R$685.61 this month (Jan.2024).

“Over the past year, Bolsa Família recorded the highest volume of resources since the creation of the program, in 2003: it was R$14.1 billion on average, per month, compared to R$7.8 billion in 2022. The value The average amount passed on to families was R$670.36 per month in 2023, also the highest level ever achieved”, informed the MDS.

In January, the First Childhood Benefit, an additional R$150 for each child aged 0 to 6, reaches 9.57 million children, from a transfer of R$1.36 billion. There are also R$ 19.4 million for 406.7 thousand pregnant women, R$ 23 million for 486.3 thousand nursing mothers (women who breastfeed) and R$ 703 million for 15.25 million children and adolescents aged 7 to 18 years old . Each member of these groups receives an additional R$50.

Defense Insurance

A new feature of the program, implemented from 2024, is that people covered by Bolsa Família no longer have the Defeso Insurance discount. The change was defined by Law 14,601/2023.

O Defense Insurance It is paid to people who survive exclusively from artisanal fishing and who cannot carry out the activity during the piracema period (fish reproduction).

With information from Brazil Agency.