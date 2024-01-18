The Israeli army continued to strike targets in the besieged areas, while civilians were asked to seek shelter.

More than 24,000 Palestinians have been killed, about 85 percent of the narrow coastal enclave's 2.3 million residents have fled their homes, and the United Nations says a quarter of the population is starving.

Hundreds of thousands responded to Israeli evacuation orders and crowded into southern Gaza, where UN-run shelters were filled and huge camps were set up, but Israel has continued to strike what it says are militant targets throughout Gaza, often killing women and children.

Internet and mobile phone services in Gaza were disrupted for five days, the longest outage during the war, according to Internet access advocacy group NetBlocks.

Power outages complicate rescue efforts and make it difficult to obtain information about recent strikes and casualties.

The war spread across the Middle East, as Iranian-backed groups attacked American and Israeli targets.

Low-intensity fighting between Israel and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon threatens to turn into an all-out war, and Houthi rebels in Yemen continue to target international shipping despite US-led air strikes.

Iran launched a series of missile attacks targeting what it described as an Israeli spy base in Iraq and militant bases in Syria, as well as in Pakistan, which in turn carried out retaliatory strikes against what it described as militant hideouts in Iran early Thursday.

It is not yet clear whether the strikes in Syria and Pakistan are related to the war in Gaza, but they demonstrated Iran's ability to carry out long-range missile attacks as tensions rise with Israel and the United States, which provided crucial support for the attack on Gaza and carried out its own strikes against groups allied with Iran in Syria. And Iraq.

Israel has pledged to dismantle Hamas to ensure that an attack such as the one that occurred on October 7, when gunmen stormed Israeli border defenses and penetrated several communities, killing about 1,200 people, most of them civilians, and taking about 250 hostage, would not be repeated.

Israel also pledged to return all hostages remaining in captivity after releasing more than 100, most of them women and children, during a ceasefire in November in exchange for the release of dozens of Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.