In Lazio it is terrorism psychosis. After Viterbo – where the filming of a trap music video with people dressed as Muslims had thrown the population into panic -, now it is the turn of Fiumicino. This afternoon at the Parco Leonardo shopping center panic spread over a man of Pakistani origin who claimed to be armed. The man, then stopped by security personnel, had an argument with a shop security guard, perhaps over a suspected robbery, and reacted by saying he had a gun with him. From there, a real psychosis broke out: people, in panic, locked themselves in shops. The police intervened on the spot. The checks revealed that the man was armed with a broom handle. The episode recalls what happened a few days ago in Viterbo when the filming for a trap music video with armed extras dressed in black as Islamic terrorists often do, caused alarm in the Pilastro neighbourhood, where a woman requested the intervention of the police.

The Police Headquarters, having received the report, immediately triggered a coordinated plan to control the territory, sending patrols on site and in the most sensitive areas of the city, also in consideration of the delicate international situation. When the flying squad arrived on the scene, they found several young people dressed in a black tunic who, armed with a pistol and a machine gun, were facing one of their peers in a white tunic. About fifteen young people, who frightened passers-by. In reality, it was the staging of a trap video using fake weapons, which would then be published on the web by an aspiring artist and singer. A 27-year-old Indian man, a 30-year-old Moldovan man and an Albanian minor were reported for causing alarm in competition and unjustified possession of weapons, all of which were then seized. In this case, however, the Pakistani citizen was blocked but, at the moment, no charges have yet been filed.