Johnny Hoogerland has won the world title in the Gran Fondo section in the 40-44 age group at the world cycling championships in Scotland. Jeffrey Hoogland was eliminated in the sprint tournament on the track, top favorite Harrie Lavreysen made it. We will also see Hetty van de Wouw and Steffie van der Peet at the keirin on Sunday.

