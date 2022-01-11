One of the most anticipated titles of Microsoft’s line up dedicated to its platforms is undoubtedly Fable 4. Although some rumors seemed to have anticipated the appearance of the title on the stage of E3 2021, this did not show up, and perhaps today we may also have understood why. In fact, taking as a “clue” an announcement released a few hours ago, it seems that the release of Fable 4 is definitely far away.

Through Twitter in fact Anna Megill, in charge of writing within Playground Games, has specifically stated that the studio is looking for Narrative Designers with “A creative eye for storytelling mechanics, systems, and a deep understanding of what today’s gaming narrative requires”.

The message ends with a slightly more cordial phrase, inviting people who meet the above requirements to work with her and become part of her fun team, followed by a gif featuring the logo of Fable.

It takes little to understand, despite no mention of dates or current development conditions, that the work regards Fable 4 are far from well advanced, above all because according to what is requested in the message, the narrative sector could be almost everything to be created or invented, and with it all the gameplay features that surround it.

Narrative designers! Playground needs an ND with “a creative eye for storytelling mechanics & systems & a deep understanding of the interactive requirements of game narrative.” Come work with me & my brilliant, funny team ✨ #GameWriting #GameDevJobshttps://t.co/ldWdBYAY1Q pic.twitter.com/XLtH5Sm9At – Anna Megill (@cynixy) January 11, 2022

This puts into serious doubt that anything will be shown by the end of 2022, disillusioning the hopes of those who had believed it at least a little. The good news is that however something is already moving, and although there is no information or anything else (such as release dates of trailers etc) regarding a first look at Fable 4, it seems that Playground Games is finally getting into the right gear. Recall that much of the study has recently been working on the excellent Forza Horizon 5, which has also garnered several nominations and awards at the TGAs.