Leon, Guanajuato.- In the city of Lion, Guanajuato, began work to restore the Municipal Natural Protected Area, Cañada Arroyo Hondothrough the Leon Environment Directoratewith the support of cadets from the Metropolitan Academy of Public Security of León. One of the objectives of rescuing this site is because it is a natural environment where families can live together.

“The place is being restored with the removal of vegetation (dry organic matter), with the appearance of some games because the truth is that they are deteriorated, so the spaces and games are being renovated, additionally the plant that is found is being removed. in poor condition”, said the head of the León Environment Directorate, Susana Mendoza Morales.

In this place is the “Arroyo Hondo Ecological Park”, a public space where families can live together, with the bailing out This area will offer one more place for citizens to have more recreation spaces.

“We are very excited that the area obtains a better image and that it provides the environmental service that is expected. Let’s treat public spaces well in general, any public space belongs to everyone, it is a call to appropriate the space, everything that León has to offer”, commented the head of the León Environment Directorate, Susana Mendoza Morales.

Participating in these rehabilitation works are: 20 cadets from the León Metropolitan Academy of Public Safety and 15 workers from the Environment Department.

Mayor Alejandra Gutierrez, He highlighted that this project is one of the promises he expressed in the campaign; protecting natural areas to give a better quality of life to the people who live around them, promoting the creation of decent spaces that allow promoting union, respect for nature and healthy places to live.