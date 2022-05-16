The Rossoneri coach managed to convey serenity to all of Milan, but one step is still missing. The plans towards Sassuolo will not change: today I rest, then we will start preparing for the decisive match

At the end of the game – abundantly, at the end of the game – he remained among his boys to dance, jump and wriggle like a kid while the whole Meazza sang “Pioli is on fire” at the top of their lungs. Because although there is still a week of passion ahead of us (but it was absolutely legitimate to cherish the dream of closing the matter yesterday evening), the time has come for him too to let himself go a little. Stefano Pioli’s face on the San Siro lawn after the final whistle was already a Scudetto face. Even if Inter still had to play.

It was a scudetto face because when in the second round you beat Roma, Inter, Napoli, Lazio, Fiorentina and Atalanta – or six of the seven that are immediately below you – you can’t help but think strongly about that. Yes, Pioli danced, sang and then took possession of his aplomb again. We need to get under another week, knowing that the checkered flag is only missing one point. Pressure? A lot? Pressure management? The answer is all in the last four games, or those that followed the three Inter slaps in the Italian Cup. Lazio, Fiorentina, Verona and Atalanta: twelve points. Pressure management: optimal. See also Milan, Ibra meets again: part of the group session. Rebic recovered

Courage – Pioli is not only reaping the rewards of his two and a half years of tactical work. He is also collecting them from a psychological point of view. He has gathered a terrified group and transformed them into a team aware of their qualities. He taught not to feel defeated from the start against the strongest opponents, he instilled a type of football that is itself the manifesto of offensive courage. What are these fruits? Simple, now that there is a scudetto involved and the average age of the squad, which is decidedly young, may not be exactly an ally, Milan do not need any particular mental care. Because he is ready to face the pressure of a club that is continually called upon to win and which, however, has been missing the Scudetto for eleven years. The coach explained it well on the eve of Atalanta: “It was a very normal week for our habits, with collective and individual talks on technical-tactical issues. I didn’t need to make a motivational speech. It will be strange, but I only got a small percentage of extra attention. “ See also Playing against Real Madrid is very symbolic for these six PSG players

Head and legs – This will also be the case that is beginning. No cot, no psychologist. Pioli has done it enough since he landed at Milanello, where – last night’s words – “I grew up as a man and as a coach”. He, like many of his boys, is one of those with an empty bulletin board. To say, only six career players have won a championship. Therefore, many are not used to reaching this point of the season with a title to conquer. Yet Milan, together with their coach, have never staggered with their heads in recent weeks. And, as Pioli says, when you are good with your head, you are also good with your legs. He was able to put back on matches in which he was at a disadvantage, also a clear sign of mental maturity. The coach said that during the week he showed the players an interview with Kobe Bryant “in which he said that, despite the 2-0 in the NBA playoffs, the work was not finished yet. The same goes for us”. Pioli is also the one who hangs tables, rankings and motivational phrases on the walls of the Milanello locker room. This happened when Milan needed to remember where they started from, and when Pioli’s team was really born. This is also the case this year among rankings, statistics and some prodding to the pride of the players, perhaps taken by those who continue to argue that this team does not deserve the Scudetto. Today will be a day of freedom, tomorrow afternoon we start work again. Five training sessions and the match in Reggio Emilia. That’s all that separates Milan from the Scudetto. And, knowing Pioli, on Saturday at the conference he will tell us without a shadow of a doubt that this week at Milanello will also have been an absolutely normal week. See also Pioli: "My players are lions. Scudetto? All open, we'll try"

