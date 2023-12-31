Music on television has always been like a boomerang back and forth. Sometimes it is there and other times it is gone. For some time now, it's almost gone. Live music has once again disappeared from television schedules and we have returned to the catacombs where songs that bring us hedonism and understanding seem prohibited. In this bleak panorama, it is especially worrying that music is not on TVE, the only network that, through La 1 and, above all, La 2, usually has the purpose of promoting cultural public service. Because the rest of the private companies, with the exception of the Movistar+ payment chain, decades ago became cheap supermarket products, food altered to pervert health and intelligence. Therefore, it is greatly appreciated Cachitos New Year's Eve: the gala, The special end of the year could be seen for this New Year's Eve on La 2.

Little pieces It is already a brand in itself. Or a tradition. It does not matter. Little pieces, as the program is popularly known Iron and chrome bits, returns every Christmas to remind us that music is part of our lives as a sentimental vehicle of the first order. Songs are the soundtrack of societies and, therefore, they shape both who we are and what we want to be. This year, Little pieces has redoubled the bet and, apart from his three hours of chubs of visual archive with funny labels of old public television programs for decades, has offered an old-fashioned gala, a true variety show in a one-hour program, recorded entirely at the emblematic El Molino cabaret in Barcelona.

The result could not have been more gratifying. Finally, on television, the Show, co-directed by Jero Rodríguez and Arantxa Soroa, He has focused on music, although, under the roofs of El Molino, everything has happened. Within the multicolored game of the show, we must highlight the humor of Los Gandules, the inclusion of the queen drag Sharonne with her disappointing ventricle and Jandro's magic with bomb-proof self-confidence. Also the appearance of Pep Plaza with his imitations of Sabina or Serrat, giving more of a humorous touch.

In this line, in which feathers, bow ties and brilli brilli matter to say goodbye to the year, we must celebrate the participation of Lita Claver, The Manalegendary director of El Molino and variety diva of the Parallel of Barcelona, ​​and Fernando Esteso, actor of the most nonsense of post-Franco television. And, above all, praise the choice of Ángel Carmona as presenter. In his television jump from the radio microphones, he has shown that he can provide great communicative moments.

We've been binge-watching trashy reality shows for so many years that, to tell the truth, we can only applaud everything that doesn't have to do with the screaming of the roosters and hens from the entire television farm.

A purpose has pulsed throughout the gala: to recreate a longed-for, perhaps lost, universe. To do this, the faces and their star appearances offered their own cosmos, that of television as a place to escape with a certain style, a place where all the things happened that did not happen on the other side of the kitchen door, where the characters They were not the same as always and where, of course, your brother-in-law ready I would curse. We have been swallowing for so many years reality shows of trash that, to tell the truth, you can only applaud everything that does not have to do with the shouting of the roosters and hens of the entire television farm.

On that farm, music never even remotely plays. And, if he did, it would never be the music he has opted for. Cachitos New Year's Eve: the gala. It has been wonderful—and it was so simple—to see Sidonie, Carlangas y los Cubatas, Amaia or Lori Meyers play their songs in their entirety, without cuts or tolls. As it has also been seeing and listening to new proposals, little known, elevated to the prime time New Year's Eve television shows, such as Adiós Amores, La Prohibida & Algora and Joe Crepúsculo & Aaron Rux.

It's not that difficult, and yet it is because music has disappeared from television. Another time. Little pieces reminds us again that music makes us happy and that, to do so, in our visual memory, almost the one that is most important in these times of screens, we need programs that promote it.

