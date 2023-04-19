If you’re thinking of buy a house or apartment and you are an Infonavit beneficiary, we offer you some recommendations to obtain the best possible credit.

Carry out the prequalification: as we mentioned before, prequalification is a fundamental process to find out if you meet the requirements to obtain an Infonavit loan and how much they can lend you. To do so, go to My Infonavit Account.

Save in your Housing Subaccount: It is important that you have a good balance in your Housing Subaccount, since this will increase your credit points and, therefore, the amount that you can borrow. Remember that savings accumulate bimonthly.

Check your credit history: If you have any debt at the Credit Bureau, it is important that you settle it before requesting your Infonavit credit, since this may affect your ability to pay and, therefore, the amount that they lend you.

Find a home according to your needs and possibilities: Before applying for your credit, it is important that you are clear about what type of home you want and how much you are willing to pay. Don't borrow more than you can pay.

Make sure your company meets its obligations: It is important that you check that your company is up to date with the contributions to Infonavit, since this may affect the prequalification and approval of your credit.

Remember that a Infonavit credit It is a great opportunity to acquire your own home, but it is important that you do it responsibly and taking into account all the factors that influence its approval. Take advantage of this great opportunity and make the dream of having your own home come true!

How long should you quote before applying for a loan in infonavit

In order to request a Infonavit credit, it is necessary to have at least six months of continuous contribution to the Institute. This means that you must have been working for a company that makes the corresponding contributions to Infonavit for at least six consecutive months before applying for the loan.

It should be noted that, in addition to the six months of contributionthere are other factors that are evaluated to determine if you are eligible to obtain an Infonavit credit, such as the balance in your Housing subaccount and your credit history.

Therefore, it is recommended that you pre-qualify through My Infonavit Account to find out if you meet the necessary requirements before applying for the loan.