Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the first round of Indian Wells

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost this Friday to the Italians Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 7-6, 4-6 and 3-10, in the first round of the Masters 1,000 in Indian Wells.

With this defeat, the Colombians have already lost four games in the five opportunities they have faced each other.

Once again, the people from Cali close their participation in a tournament that has not been favorable to them, since they had said goodbye in their debut in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Now, his next stop is at the Miami Masters 1,000, which begins on Tuesday, March 22.

SPORTS