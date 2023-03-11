Saturday, March 11, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the first round of Indian Wells

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the first round of Indian Wells


close

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

Photo:

to the beautiful Getty Images – AFP

Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah

The doubles players from Cali fell in the instance that has cost them so much: the ‘super tie-break’.

Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost this Friday to the Italians Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 7-6, 4-6 and 3-10, in the first round of the Masters 1,000 in Indian Wells.

With this defeat, the Colombians have already lost four games in the five opportunities they have faced each other.

Once again, the people from Cali close their participation in a tournament that has not been favorable to them, since they had said goodbye in their debut in 2016, 2018 and 2021.

Now, his next stop is at the Miami Masters 1,000, which begins on Tuesday, March 22.

SPORTS

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cabal #Farah #eliminated #Indian #Wells

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Xbox won’t be at E3 2023, Microsoft confirms, but its event will be co-streamed

Xbox won't be at E3 2023, Microsoft confirms, but its event will be co-streamed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result