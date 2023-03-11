Cabal and Farah, eliminated in the first round of Indian Wells

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah
to the beautiful Getty Images – AFP
Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah
The doubles players from Cali fell in the instance that has cost them so much: the ‘super tie-break’.
Juan Sebastián Cabal and Robert Farah lost this Friday to the Italians Fabio Fognini and Simone Bolelli 7-6, 4-6 and 3-10, in the first round of the Masters 1,000 in Indian Wells.
With this defeat, the Colombians have already lost four games in the five opportunities they have faced each other.
Once again, the people from Cali close their participation in a tournament that has not been favorable to them, since they had said goodbye in their debut in 2016, 2018 and 2021.
Now, his next stop is at the Miami Masters 1,000, which begins on Tuesday, March 22.
SPORTS
