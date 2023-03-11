Microsoft confirm theabsence Of Xboxes atE3 2023but still promises external support to the fair through its presentation event, which will also be broadcast in co-streaming from the E3 channels as part of the Digital Event, although it is still a standalone presentation.

The absence of Xbox is thus officially confirmed, after Nintendo also reported in recent days the fact that it will not be present at E3 2023 and the lack of Sony PlayStation which is no longer news, considering that the Japanese company has abandoned the fair organized by ESA for several years now.

As announced together with the release date of Starfield, Xbox will hold a presentation conference on June 11, 2023, which will also be followed by an event specifically dedicated to Bethesda’s space RPG. These events will not officially be part of E3 2023, but will still be included within the digital section of this year’s fair.

With this initiative, Microsoft has confirmed that it will not officially be part of E3 2023 and will not be physically present within the premises of the fair, but still intends to support it. “We look forward to presenting our Xbox Games Showcase on June 11 and will share more details later. We will be carrying out the co-streaming our events as part of E3 Digital but we won’t be on stage at E3,” a Microsoft spokesperson told IGN.

E3 2023 marks the return of the old-style fair, complete with an event in presence and with a physical audience, but Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo will not be part of it officially.