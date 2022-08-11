Cabal and Farah could not: quick elimination at the Canadian Masters

Colombian tennis players Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah They arrived with the best expectations to face the Masters 1000 in Canada, but their departure was quicker than expected.

Debut and farewell

The Colombian couple had their debut and farewell, because this Wednesday they saw their objective frustrated and left in the first round.

Cabal and Farah in Australia.

Cabal and Farah fell against the couple made up of the Argentine Andrés Molteni and the Mexican Santiago González.



The Colombians fell in two sets with partials 5-7 and 1-6 and in this way they are unable to defend the 180 points obtained in 2021.

Next week they are in competition again, with the dispute over the Cincinnati Masters 1000.

SPORTS

