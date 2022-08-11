The partial collapse of a building that has not been inhabited for years and located on Calle Pinar, affecting numbers 15 and 17 on Calle Mayor, has caused a new confrontation between the socialist government team and the Popular Party.

On June 21, 2021 and in response to the technical architect’s report, the mayor issued a resolution declaring the imminent ruin of the building complex made up of the house on Calle Pinar, 2, and the two on Calle Mayor, as well as adopting the precautionary protection measure for the heraldic shield and the façade of number 15, and to require the owners to submit a demolition project. After more than a year and without executing the resolution, the collapse in the early hours of last Monday caused alarm bells to go off. The City Council cordoned off the area and closed it to traffic and yesterday a specialized company, contracted by the Consistory, began the work of cleaning up and straddling the collapsed house, expenses that will affect the owners.

The PP spokeswoman, Ester Hortelano, attacked the mayor, since “his inaction and incompetence could have led to a tragedy with irreparable personal damage despite the fact that, after the plenary session, we demanded that he comply with the demolition order that he himself agreed.” The popular councilor wondered “what else has to happen in Blanca for a man who is fed up with City Hall, as he himself declared, to present his resignation.”

Well of Cultural Interest



The mayor did not take long to respond and denounced the “passivity of the PP for 20 years with these buildings in very poor condition, and they did nothing. It has been our government, advised by Urbanism, who has made the declaration of ruin on June 28, 2021 ». The blanqueño alderman affirmed that “it was Patrimony that paralyzed the demolition because the building on Calle Mayor 15 contains a shield protected as BIC on its façade.”