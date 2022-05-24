Byron Castilloa 23-year-old Ecuadorian soccer player who currently defends the Barcelona SC jersey and also represents his country under the tutelage of coach Gustavo Alfaro, was denounced by the National Association of Professional Soccer of Chile (ANFP), which affirms that there are irregularities in the date and place of his birth of the Ecuadorian side.
The news logically took a stir since if the information were true it would put in check the classification of his team to the Qatar World Cup 2022, and in the last hours the protagonist himself, in full match with his club, could not withstand the pressure that comes receiving and burst into tears.
It was last Sunday when Castillo committed a penalty that was converted by Aucas, the opponent. After the annotation, the side turned around and walked towards the bench of substitutes to ask him, between tears, his coach Jorge Célico to replace him. “Get me out, get me out” requested the footballer.
Finally, Castillo was removed from the field for the entry of Pedro Velasco and, this Monday, the president of the Ecuadorian club Carlos Alejandro Alfaro Moreno anticipated that the player will not travel to play against Wanderers in Montevideo. “We also took the opportunity to recover it in the psychological part”slipped the Argentine, aware of the very tough situation he is going through.
The video with the image exploded on social networks, on the eve of the resolution of the case, which is being reviewed and evaluated by FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland. The maximum term will expire on June 5, eight days before Peru disputes the playoff against Australia or the United Arab Emirates, for another place for Qatar 2022.
