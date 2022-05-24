Although Real Madrid’s season has not yet ended, they still have to play the Champions League final on May 28 against Liverpool, they have already begun to try to tie players to be part of the merengue discipline next season, They have already signed players like Antonio Rüdiger.
They have also tried to sign Kylian Mbappé, but finally the young French player decided to remain at Paris Saint Germain, renewing with the Parisian entity until 2025, causing the Madrid team to look for other alternatives in the transfer market, and according to reports RMC Sportsthe player who would have said yes to Real Madrid is the young Monaco midfielder, Tchouaméni.
According to the aforementioned media, Tchouaméni would have said yes to Real Madrid, committing himself to the white entity for five years in a transfer that would be around 80 million euros plus bonuses.
The 19-year-old French player from Monaco is a player who has drawn the attention of several big European clubs, Liverpool, who is the rival of the merengue team in the Champions League final, was also a rival of the white club to get the services of the player, but apparently, Tchouaméni has already chosen his destination, Real Madrid.
