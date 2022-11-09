The Arbitration Court of Sport (TAS) sanctioned the withdrawal of three points from the Ecuadorian team in the next South American phase of World Cup qualification and a fine of 100,000 Swiss francs (101,000 USD) for the so-called ‘Castillo Case’, but dismissed Ecuador’s exclusion from Qatar 2022.

The federations of Peru and Chile denounced before FIFA the possible improper alignment by Ecuador of the player Byron Castillo, born in Colombia, in eight World Cup qualifying matches and demanded the exclusion of La Tricolor from the World Cup event that will begin in twelve days in the small Gulf emirate.

On September 15, the FIFA Appeal Committee dismissed the appeal filed by Peru and Chile against the first decision of the court of the instance to close the case, but the TAS announced in a statement this Tuesday that it annuls this decision and sanctions the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF).

Due to this measure, in Ecuador the issue is on fire.



“The TAS got out of hand, they messed with the sovereignty of Ecuador”assures a renowned sports jurist.

(The Federation pronounces: Byron Castillo: strong response from Ecuador after the millionaire sanction of the TAS).

‘The TAS got out of hand’

“The first impression this leaves is that it was a political issue to look good with the federations”, said the lawyer Geovanny Cárdenas, in dialogue with ‘La Redonda’.

“What makes noise is that the TAS takes the power to judge documents from the sovereignty of Ecuador,” he added.

Cárdenas defended the legality of the passport for which the TAS decided to sanction Ecuador.

“ (the legality) issued by a government entity, such as the Civil Registry, which says that the player is Ecuadorian, and that must be respected because there is an express resolution of a constitutional judge, a judicial sentence through a guarantee of habeas data that generates absolute validity of your documentation”, reports that the jurist said the newspaper ‘El Universo’.



“The TAS went out of hand, because this entity does not have this type of attribution, it is a wrong criterion that they have handled”Cardenas asserted.

The #TAS gives its verdict.

the next tie @LaTri he will start the journey with 3 points less, he will also have to cancel 100,000 Swiss francs and will have to pay 10,000 francs for legal expenses to the federations of #Chili Y #Peru that in the same way they do not go to the World Cup #Qatar pic.twitter.com/0GyWm3Rp0a – ISRAEL CARDENAS (@PatoCardenasec) November 8, 2022

More sports news