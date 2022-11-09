Home page politics

Of: Helena Gries, Karolin Schäfer, Tim Vincent Dicke, Tanja Banner, Nadja Austel, and Nail Akkoyun

Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. Putin honors a fallen, controversial military chaplain as a ‘Hero of Russia’. The news ticker.

+++ 12.45 p.m.: Russian Orthodox Patriarch Cyril I has celebrated a funeral service for a controversial military chaplain at Moscow’s main cathedral. According to the church, Mikhail Vasilyev died on Sunday at the age of 51 in the “zone of military special operations in Ukraine while carrying out his pastoral work”, i.e. in Russia’s war against Ukraine. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin posthumously awarded the cleric the title of “Hero of Russia,” according to the President’s Office, for bravery in “fulfilling civic duty.” In a TV interview at the end of October, Vasilyev advised women to give birth to many children so that it would not be so painful for them if a son was drafted into military service.

Russian President Vladimir Putin. © RAMIL SITDIKOV/imago

Russian losses in Ukraine War: Unit depots and bases in Cherson destroyed

+++ 12.00 p.m.: During Wednesday (November 8) Ukrainian forces on the southern front destroyed five Russian ammunition depots, a headquarters, a base and a fuel depot. This was reported by the spokesman for the Odessa regional military administration, Serhii Bratchuk, according to the news agency Ukrinform. An ammunition depot and another fuel and lubricant depot are said to have been destroyed in the Kherson district. In the Skadovsk district, the occupier’s base was destroyed, and near Beriyslav an ammunition depot was attacked. The information cannot be independently verified.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: More than 77,000 killed

+++ 9.00 a.m.: According to the Ukrainian general staff, more than 77,000 soldiers of the Russian army have been killed. In addition, more than 2700 tanks and over 5600 armored vehicles are said to have been destroyed – an overview:

Soldiers: 77,950 (+780 on the previous day)

77,950 (+780 on the previous day) planes: 278 (+0)

278 (+0) Helicopter: 260 (+0)

260 (+0) Tank: 2801 (+15)

2801 (+15) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 5666 (+12)

5666 (+12) Artillery Systems: 1902 (+11)

1902 (+11) Multiple Rocket Launcher Systems: 393 (+2)

393 (+2) Air defense systems: 205 (+2)

205 (+2) Cars and other vehicles: 4227 (+11)

4227 (+11) Ships: 16 (+0)

16 (+0) Unmanned Combat Drones: 1483 (+7)

1483 (+7) (as of Wednesday 9 November)

The information on Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war comes from the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense. They cannot be independently verified. The Kremlin itself gives very little information about its own losses.

Russia suffers heavy casualties in southern Ukraine

Update from Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 6:00 a.m.: The Ukrainian task force “South” reports that on November 8, the Ukrainian army killed 55 Russian soldiers and destroyed four tanks, a Tor-M2 anti-aircraft missile system, an Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, two mortars and nine armored vehicles. In addition, two Russian ammunition depots in southern Ukraine are said to have been destroyed. The information cannot be directly verified independently.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: conscripts straight to the front

+++ 8.50 p.m.: After the partial mobilization in Russia, numerous conscripts were sent directly to the front. Hundreds of Russian soldiers have apparently been killed in the Luhansk region. A surviving Russian soldier has opposed the British Guardians described his experiences.

The battalion led by Alexei Agafonov, who spoke to the Guardian, arrived in the Luhansk region on November 1. There they were handed shovels to dig trenches all night. However, there were not enough shovels for everyone. In the early hours of November 2, their work was interrupted by a Ukrainian attack. Shells rained down. According to Agafonov, the commanders abandoned the unit just before the Ukrainian shelling.

According to Agafonov, only 130 of the 570 conscripts survived the attack – it would be the deadliest known attack on Russian conscripts since partial mobilization. “Many of those who survived are losing their minds after what happened. Nobody wants to go back,” Agafonov said Guardians.

Russian losses in the Ukraine war: Russia runs out of “Iskander” missiles

+++ 2.45 p.m.: Russia’s losses are evidently reflected not only in personnel but also in material terms. For example, the Russian army appears to be running out of Iskander missiles. Putin is now forging a new alliance with Iran.

+++ 1 p.m.: Ukrainian troops have hit numerous bases of the Russian army in the Donbass. Command posts and ammunition depots in particular were destroyed, the General Staff said in a statement. In particular, the Luhansk and Donetsk regions are at stake. However, this information cannot be independently verified.

+++ 9.45 a.m.: The Ukrainian Air Force has announced that anti-aircraft missile units of the Southern Command destroyed a Russian SU-25 fighter jet in the Kherson region on Monday. According to the research platform oryx 23 military aircraft of this type are said to have been destroyed in the Ukraine war so far. This information is not independently verifiable.

Update from Tuesday, November 8th, 7:15 a.m.: According to Ukraine, Russia has suffered more casualties in fighting in the east and south of the country. A total of 35 Russian positions are said to have been hit in the last 24 hours, including five checkpoints. This was announced by the Ukrainian General Staff early Tuesday. A plane and seven drones were also shot down. President Zelenskyy recently said that hundreds of Russians would die every day, especially in the Donetsk region. The Ministry of Defense in Moscow denies such high losses in its own ranks.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine war: Little chance of improvement

+++ 10.35 p.m.: In its latest intelligence report, Britain’s Ministry of Defense stated that Russia’s lack of air superiority “is unlikely to change in the next few months” as Russian military training is inadequate and experienced soldiers are lost who could not be easily replaced.

“Russia’s aircraft losses are likely to far exceed the country’s capacity to produce new aircraft,” the ministry wrote on Monday. “The time it takes to train competent pilots further reduces Russia’s ability to regenerate fighter jet capacity.” The situation is unlikely to change in the coming months, the report said.

Losses in Russia in the Ukraine war: Putin reacts and mobilizes prison inmates

First report from Saturday, November 5th: Kyiv – A lack of equipment, no land gains and a desolate picture of Russian soldiers – for Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin, many things in the Ukraine war are not going as planned. The losses for Russia pile up. Even the partial mobilization did not bring the desired success. Thousands fled from action at the front.

Now Putin came up with something new – with the hope of turning the tide after all. The President signed a decree on Friday (4 November) that Conscription of criminals in the Ukraine war should allow.

Losses in the Ukraine war: Putin mobilizes prisoners

So in the future people will be on the front lines in the Ukraine sent who were already in prison or whose final conviction is still pending, the US broadcaster reported CNN. According to this, Russian citizens convicted of murder, robbery, drug trafficking or other serious crimes could be drafted into military service.

This enables the mobilization of thousands of men who have so far been denied military service, wrote CNN. However, criminals who have been convicted of pedophilia, kidnapping, terrorism, espionage or high treason are excluded. Already at the end of October the duma formulate a corresponding draft law. Putin’s approval was still pending. (kas/nak/hg/tvd with dpa/AFP)