After the best qualifying this year, Kevin Magnussen starts from first place followed by Max Verstappen. Leclerc has a lot to make up for. He comes from tenth place. It is and remains dry during the sprint race in Brazil. Max Verstappen and Nicholas Latifi are the only ones driving on the medium tyre, the rest of the drivers start on the softest rubber.

At the start Magnussen shoots from his place. Verstappen is less good on his harder rubber. Yet the Dutchman manages to maintain his position. Ocon and Alonso get in each other’s way and hit each other. This will leave a hole in the side of Ocon’s Alpine that would cause him to fall back later. Moments later, Alonso drives behind Ocon, causing Alonso to damage his front wing. As a result, the Spaniard has to go inside.

The pressure on Verstappen

In the lap that follows, Verstappen has built up temperature in the medium and overtakes Magnussen. After this, Magnussen slowly but surely falls back into the field. Up front, George Russell can’t stop.

On the soft tyre, he stays within a second of Max Verstappen. Further back, the two Aston Martins battle each other. Stroll pushes Vettel into the grass, but can do nothing about the German’s overtaking action a lap later. Stroll receives a 10-second penalty for his dangerous action.

Verstappen vs Russell

Halfway through the race, Russell tries to overtake Verstappen for the first time. After a try in the first corner, Russell tries again in the third corner. Verstappen defends strongly and stays ahead of the Brit, but the Dutchman has been warned. The round that follows is a copy of the previous round in which Verstappen and Russell fight hard for first place.

Verstappen reports in lap 14 that he has hit something. Anyway, one lap later, George Russell turns out to be a three-time winner. He catches Verstappen in the DRS zone towards turn three. After this, Russell immediately runs 1.5 seconds ahead of Verstappen. Behind them, Sainz and Hamilton also fight with the knife between their teeth as they get closer and closer to Verstappen.

In lap 19, both Sainz and Hamilton pass Verstappen. It is not clear whether the defect in Verstappen’s car is responsible for the slow speed or the fact that he is driving on the mediums. What does not help in any case is that Verstappen’s front wing was damaged during Sainz’s overtaking action.

In the meantime, Russell has run up to about three seconds, which means that his victory in the sprint race is no longer in danger. If the main race is half as exciting as this sprint, we will have a nice Sunday evening. During that race, the Mercedi will be on the front row of the grid. Sainz changed his bike, putting him back five places.

Sprint F1: Brazil 2022 result

Russell Sainz Hamilton Verstappen Perez Leclerc norris Magnussen Vettel gasly Ricciardo Stroll Schumacher Zhou bottas Tsunoda Alonso Ocon Latina Albon

