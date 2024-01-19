BYD puts in the crosshairs Indonesia as the next global market in which to take a leadership position. The Chinese giant is well aware that the Asian continent currently represents an important sales basin for battery-powered models, and has a very specific objective: to become the number one brand in Indonesia exactly as it is globally. In fact, let's remember that BYD recently overtook Tesla as the world's leading electric car manufacturer, a trend that the Chinese brand hopes to confirm also in 2024.

Ambitious goals

It will be important for BYD to never settle, anywhere in the world, including Indonesia. “Of course in Indonesia we should also have this kind of very aggressive goals“, said BYD Indonesia President Eagle Zhao. Of course, the competition is quite fierce and will not roll out a red carpet for BYD: throughout last year the two best-selling electric cars on the local market were the Air EV from the Chinese car manufacturer Wuling Motors and the Ioniq 5 from Hyundai. The Dolphin sedan, the Atto 3 SUV and the compact Seal will try to fit into this context three diamond tips with which BYD launched the Indonesian offensive.

New factories coming

Indonesia aims to accelerate electric vehicle adoption and attract, Reuters reported investments in local production battery and electric vehicle supply chains that can take advantage of its rich reserves of nickel, a key battery material. In this sense, BYD intends to invest 1.3 billion dollars in structures with a production capacity of 150,000 vehicles: word of Airlangga Hartarto, the Indonesian Prime Minister of Economy, who admitted that the Chinese giant is on track to build these structures by the end of the year as expected and that will create a network of up to 50 stores across the country by the end of 2024.