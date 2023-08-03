An expert in digital transformation and information security for “Sky News Arabia” assesses the new step for “YouTube” and its advantages, as well as the risks it may cause, especially for the profession of content creators.

And in statements to a spokesperson for “YouTube” to “The Verge”, more languages ​​will be added next year.

YouTube considers that dubbing videos in many languages ​​increases viewership by 15%, especially as it sought to match the dubbed voice with the movement of the lips, taking into account the manifestation of emotional expressions in the voice.

And last June, the company announced, during the activities of the VidCon 2023 content technologies conference, the creation of a new sector in the company called Youtube Dubbing (YouTube Dubbing) with artificial voices.

Experimental stage

Digital transformation and information security expert, Ziad Abdel-Tawab, explains the goals of “YouTube” behind this service:

• YouTube is one of the largest social media platforms for video content; It includes about 2 and a half billion users, and includes about 800 million videos.

• The company announced a video streaming service in different languages, and started selecting a group of content makers to try this new feature that works through artificial intelligence techniques.

• So far, about 10,000 video clips have been dubbed in about 70 languages, with high accuracy, with the audio converted into writing. The owner of the video can modify the writing that may have errors, and then, after modifying it, sends it to the site to dub the audio.

• Before that, translation was done through artificial intelligence under the video in another language, but this is the first time that the transition from translation to dubbing takes place.

• The step is still in the experimental stage with a number of content makers, but it is expected that it will be launched very soon, and with time it will be developed to avoid errors.

Advantages and disadvantages

Regarding the advantages and risks of this service, which is expected to be widely welcomed by famous YouTubers, Abdel Tawab says:

• The advantages of this service are many, as it will help spread video clips on the platform, and spread knowledge after breaking the language barrier.

• However, this step is an indication of the dominance of artificial intelligence in jobs such as translators and dubbers, and it reduces the demand for human competencies in them, and may lead to their extinction.

• Content makers may also be affected by these applications, such as composers, novelists, essay writers, and researchers. Generative artificial intelligence is able to identify new content based on the databases it relies on, and through existing algorithms.

• Yes, the whole world will be affected by artificial intelligence, but the way out lies in adapting it to serve humans, by using content makers in all fields of artificial intelligence to develop content.

• Until now, the production of artificial intelligence is still much less than human creativity, but it is difficult for average talents in various fields, which may also affect the efficiency and quality of human content to keep pace with artificial intelligence.