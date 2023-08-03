Construction | “A clear trend” in the Helsinki areas: Companies are now pulling back from starting construction

The new ones The construction of residential buildings is now being delayed all over Helsinki.

This year, the city has had an unusually high number of cases where the construction company has not started its residential project, even though it had a fresh permit to do so.

A total of 102 residential construction projects that have received building permits this year have not been started. The number is remarkable when compared to, for example, 2020, when the corresponding number was 5.

It has been usual for construction to start immediately when the building permit is approved.

Leena Jaskanen, Building Control Manager of the City of Helsinki

“The cases have multiplied. There is a clear trend here,” describes the building control manager Leena Jaskanen From the city of Helsinki.

HS reported earlier this week about the building in Sörnäini, the construction of which has not started. The construction of new apartment buildings has also declined rapidly.

In projects we now even stay in the most desirable residential areas of Helsinki.

For example, there are a total of three unfinished residential buildings in Hernesaari, seven in Pasila and seven in Kruunuvuorenranta. In addition, there are no less than ten unstarted projects in Sompasaari and Kalasatama.

On behalf of the city, the construction of new residential buildings could start immediately. Construction companies have a building permit to start a new apartment building or small house project in the areas.

When the city grants the permit, construction work must begin within three years. A building permit is needed for the construction of new buildings, and it is applied for from the municipality’s building control authority.

Large construction companies apply for building permits the most.

Jaskanen considers the construction companies’ delay to be related to housing construction, which has slowed down in the Helsinki region. Construction companies will not start their residential building projects if there is not enough demand for apartments.

Construction companies have had a hard time lately. Hundreds of construction companies are those who applied at the beginning of the year bankrupt and many others have started liquidating their assets.

According to Jaskanen, the delays in the start-ups can now be seen concretely again on construction sites, where employees are fired instead of laid off.

Although project starts are delayed, but they are still not necessarily abandoned.

It is less common for the city to revoke the construction permit for a construction company’s project. However, it is not unusual.

Between 2020 and 2023, a total of 10 building permits granted for residential projects were canceled at the initiative of the construction companies.

This year, so far, none.

Helsinki the city’s building control processes building permit applications in about 80 days on average. Recently, permit applications have been processed normally, although the situation seems to be unusual for them.

“In general, we have been asked to hurry up the permit decisions, because the project is really close to starting. There are daily inquiries about the granting of a permit. The project has usually been started as soon as the decision was given by us”, describes Jaskanen.

Now the situation is different.

Construction in Kalasatama, Helsinki.

The “terrible rush” has gone from promoting building permits, describes Jaskanen. There are also currently fewer applications than usual.

“The silence is clear.”

The city of Helsinki processes thousands of building permit applications during the year. According to Jaskanen, the number of unfinished residential buildings is small compared to the total number.

In addition to housing construction, the city also has other construction projects that increase its volume.