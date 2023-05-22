By the end of 2024, it is planned to open about 20 Slava department stores in the shopping center in Russia. This was announced to Izvestiya on May 22 by the founder of the network, Alexander Peremyatov.

Currently, department stores are present in different cities of the country: in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Blagoveshchensk, Saratov, Samara, Tula, Perm. The opening of new retail outlets in St. Petersburg, Samara and Voronezh is being prepared.

Department stores are especially interested in the southern regions of the country, including resorts, said Peremyatov.

“There is not only a loyal consumer audience here, but also many talented local designers with whom we would love to work and help with the business,” he explained.

Earlier, on March 11, Peremyatov said that the department stores of Russian designers are actively occupied by stores that were previously rented by Zara, Bershka, Adidas and other brands that left Russia. According to him, many worthy players have appeared on the Russian market. At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that while domestic designers are represented quite widely in the capital and St. Petersburg, in the regions, consumers have not yet been offered an alternative to departed international brands.