Home page World

Of: Christina Denk

Split

“Artemis 1” is the name of NASA’s current moon mission. Two more flights are already planned. Scientists are supposed to be living on the moon before the end of this decade.

Washington – The last time a human walked on the moon was 50 years ago. With “Artemis 1” Nasa has now started a new moon mission. The Orion capsule is still unmanned. However, the head of the program, Howard Hu, is already talking about life on the moon – before the end of this decade.

Life on the moon: NASA wants scientists to live on the moon by 2030

“We will send people to the surface of the moon and they will live there and do science,” Howard Hu announced after the successful launch of “Artemis 1” in an interview with the bbc. Once the safety of the Artemis system has been tested, this is how people should live on the moon. “In this decade,” Hu clarified. The rest of humanity, who do not count themselves among space explorers, must first continue to dream of their own moon mission.

On November 16, “Artemis 1” started towards the moon. Manned flights will soon take place. © Pat Benic/Imago

The safety of the return to earth still stands in the way of the scientists’ moon landing. The safe re-entry of the “Orion” capsule is the most critical phase of the “Artemis 1” mission. Temperatures of almost 3,000 degrees Celsius and 32 times the speed of sound prevail on the underside bbc.

Nasa starts new moon mission: Manned flights are to follow soon

“Artemis 1” was launched successfully on November 16th. It is equipped with a test dummy that registers the effects of flight on the human body. It will take Orion about a week to complete half a lunar orbit after arriving in lunar orbit on November 26th. After that, the space capsule will de-orbit and return to Earth. The landing in the Pacific Ocean is scheduled for December 11th.

Space Pictures of the Week: “James Webb” visits the legendary “Pillars of Creation” View photo gallery

Then, with the space missions “Artemis 2” and “Artemis 3”, humans are to orbit the moon and land on it again. This is planned for 2025 at the earliest. In the long term, Nasa plans to explore possible water reserves on the south side of the moon and create a base for more distant missions, such as to Mars. Here the water could serve as fuel. NASA also recently celebrated a groundbreaking discovery of an exoplanet. (chd)