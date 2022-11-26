Tilsa Lozano officially stopped being single after marrying Jackson Mora on November 25 in Pachacámac. The renowned model rose to fame for forming the female group Las Vengadoras, her love life and her musical success “I’m single and I do what I want.” Did you know that this last song helped her win S/ 25,000 in “The Value of Truth”?

In November 2013, the entire Peru was paralyzed with the announcement that Tilsa Lozano would sit in the red chair of “The Value of Truth” to publicly reveal in detail what until then was an open rumor: her relationship with Peruvian soccer player Juan Manuel Vargas.

Tilsa Lozano appeared in “The Value of Truth” in November 2013. Photo: Capture/Latina

However, beyond Tilsa Lozano’s public catharsis for her old love affair, there were also moments of fun. In question number 20 of the contest program, instead of answering “Do you still love him?”, in reference to “Loco” Vargas, the model’s companions chose to press the red button, which allowed the question to be changed instantly.

What did Tilsa Lozano say about “I’m single and I do what I want” to earn S/ 25,000?

It was so that instead of answering a direct question about his loving intimacy, he was asked the following: “Did you make the song ‘I’m single’ to get revenge on ‘Loco’ Vargas’?”, To which Tilsa Lozano replied: “Yes” . Automatically, the model finished the fifth level and took S/25,000.

In addition to confessing that she composed the song for “Loco” Vargas, Tilsa Lozano revealed that at that time not only she, but also Jazmín Pinedo and Maricris Rubio were single: “We had a couple of bottles of wine and it just coincided that Maricris was single and angry, I was also single and angry, Jazmín was also single and angry (…) and we said let it flow”.