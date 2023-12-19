Phenomenon occurs in Reykjanes, about 1 hour from the capital Reykjavik; residents were removed from the site in November

A volcano erupted on Monday night (Dec 18, 2023) on the Reykjanes peninsula, in southern Iceland. According to the Icelandic weather servicea fissure about 4 km long has opened in the earth and is spewing 100 to 200 cubic meters of lava per second.

The president of Iceland, Guoni Th. Jóhannesson, said in a post on X that the eruption occurred in the region of the city of Grindavik. Residents were evacuated on November 10, when earthquakes hit the region and caused cracks in buildings.

“Civil Defense isolated the affected area. We now wait to see what the forces of nature have in store for us. We are prepared and remain vigilant”, he stated.

According to meteorologists, in the early hours of this Tuesday (Dec 19), the intensity of the volcanic eruption began to decrease. That “is not an indication of how long the eruption will last, but rather that the eruption is reaching a state of equilibrium”, they explained. “The Icelandic Meteorological Service continues to monitor activity and is in direct contact with civil protection and response units in the region.”

There were no reports of damage or injuries at the time of publication of this text.

Videos shared on social media show the phenomenon. Watch:

Just wow! Aerial footage of the Iceland Volcano pic.twitter.com/rAwiiVPeWy —Jay (@AckerlandJay) December 19, 2023

❗🌋🇮🇸 – Aerial images captured just minutes ago of the newly opened volcanic fissure near Grindavík, #Iceland. It is estimated to be around 3 km long! According to initial information, the eruption appears to be located 3-4 km northeast of #Grindavíkin the eastern part of the… pic.twitter.com/ATyqnpbSEF — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) December 19, 2023

Aerial footage of the newly opened volcanic fissure near Grindavík, Iceland. It's estimated to be 3 km long! pic.twitter.com/HiGvyH0Rw5 — Adrian Dittmann (@AdrianDittmann) December 19, 2023

❗🌋🇮🇸 – Incredible new aerial images have surfaced of the volcano erupting and spewing lava on the Reykjanes peninsula, north of Grindavik, #Iceland. pic.twitter.com/oHVevieHPH — 🔥🗞The Informant (@theinformantofc) December 19, 2023

See photos: