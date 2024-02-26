Identification, dedication, cohesion, intensity and, of course, football quality: will everything soon be straightened out at Borussia Dortmund? Hardly likely. The club has to change at its core.

vMaybe it's time to take a step back from Borussia Dortmund's 3-2 loss to TSG Hoffenheim and take a look at the Revier club beyond the weekly ups and downs of such a long season.

The realization that Sunday evening belongs to the category of disappointments is obvious, “it's a very frustrating day,” said coach Edin Terzic before turning to the details of this game. His team played “uncleanly” in many phases, he said, and launched into a fundamental criticism that focused on the attitude, tactical aspects and behavior of individual players. You could list dozens of small and large mistakes that Dortmund made in the early stages and especially after the break. But the question of whether Marcel Sabitzer is right is much more exciting.