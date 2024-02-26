This Monday, February 26, the Hungarian Parliament approved the bill that gives the green light for Sweden to join NATO. This is the last step so that the Nordic country can formalize its entry into the alliance, one that has been paused for months. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson welcomed the decision and assured that his country is ready to assume its responsibility in NATO.

Thus, Sweden has the green light to join the alliance. Hungary was the last of the 31 members left to ratify the accessiona necessary step because NATO regulations indicate that all member countries must accept the new members.

“Today is a historic day. The parliaments of all NATO member states have now voted in favor of Sweden's accession to NATO. Sweden is willing to assume its responsibility in matters of Euro-Atlantic security,” she stated through her X account.

For his part, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed the Hungarian Parliament's vote on Monday.

Now that all allies have approved it, Sweden will become NATO's 32nd ally. Sweden's membership will make us all stronger and more confident, he said in a post on social media platform X.

This Monday's decision ended months of waiting to ratify Sweden's change in security policy. The country had maintained a non-alignment position for years, but with the war in Ukraine the Swedish Government changed its approach.

During that waiting period, the Government of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban had faced pressure from NATO allies to materialize Sweden's accession to the alliance.

Sweden's request to join NATO was made together with Finland, which became a member of the alliance last year. But Türkiye and Hungary had put obstacles in the way of the decision that became a reality today.

