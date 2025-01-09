According to media reports, Sebastian Kehl remains sports director at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund. According to information from Picture and Sky as well as the Ruhr News After tough negotiations, the 44-year-old will receive a new contract until 2027. The club initially did not want to make an official statement.

Because of BVB’s difficult season so far, an extension of the old contract, which expires in the summer, was not taken for granted in recent weeks. Dortmund’s managing director Lars Ricken emphasized at the annual general meeting at the end of November that he wanted to continue working with Kehl. However, no agreement was reached last year.

A promotion to sports director had not been fulfilled for Kehl. Ricken got the job unexpectedly. This season there was also criticism of Dortmund’s squad composition. As sixth in the table after 15 games, the first half of the season has been anything but satisfactory for Dortmund. On Friday, BVB will play against double winners Bayer Leverkusen for the Bundesliga restart.