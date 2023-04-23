Borussia Dortmund is the new table leader in the Bundesliga and has not been closer to the championship for a long time. But the coach does not want to be cheered. He has a good explanation for that.

fFor many of the more than 80,000 spectators in the Dortmund stadium, the win against Eintracht Frankfurt was not just a nice football match. In a way, the 4-0 was also a cracking act of liberation. The people cheered for a suitable reaction to Stuttgart’s wasting of points from the previous week, they sang about the championship lead and enjoyed the prospect of a sugar-sweet Dortmund football May. For people interested in the chances and dangers of the further course of the season there was a lot more to watch in the minutes after the final whistle.

Coach Edin Terzic hugged each and every one of his players, some rather fleetingly, while those professionals who had stood out on this emotionally challenging day were warmly hugged and a few words whispered in their ears. The excellent leader Mats Hummels for example. Or the newly discovered goalscorer Donyell Malen, who has scored six goals in the last five games. Or Karim Adeyemi, who not only gives this team a very special quality with his speed.