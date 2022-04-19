Just a few minutes ago, Nintendo advanced the release date to July 29.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 has starred this Tuesday afternoon thanks to its latest novelty: a trailer that advances its release date for the next July 29. Although the community was already excited with the details of its development and the characteristics of its protagonists, these sensations have only grown with a collector’s edition which, due to a Nintendo decision, features surprising detail.

The collector’s edition will be available exclusively on My Nintendo StoreAnd it is that, according to the Japanese company, this special edition will be exclusively available in my nintendo store. The community has been quick to pick up on this aspect which, based on the experience of many players in terms of pre-ordering Collector’s Editions, could lead to a camp battle to get this version for Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

If you are thinking of pre-ordering this edition as soon as possible, keep in mind that Nintendo has already opened the possibility for interested players receive notifications about. In this way, you can write down your e-mail in this website and, as soon as the reservations are opened, you will be the first to know.

Monolith Soft intends to pamper its community of fans with an edition that includes the base game, a special metal box, a packaging illustrated by the same Masatsugu Saitō (in-game designer) and a 250+ page book with full color concept illustrations. All this, as we have already said, will be available exclusively on My Nintendo Store.

And it is that the players are very excited about what is coming in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and from 3DJuegos we have joined this wave thinking of 4 keys so that it becomes the best open world JRPG of the franchise. Be that as it may, we all agree that Nintendo has given us a surprise advancing the release date of the game for Nintendo Switch, as it was initially scheduled for the month of September.

