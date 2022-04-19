The German software maker SAP intends to stop supporting and servicing local products in Russia. This was announced on Tuesday, April 19, in a release Online companies.

“Today we are announcing further steps towards an orderly exit from our operations in Russia, where we have been operating for over 30 years. We have stopped sales in Russia and Belarus and are in the process of closing all cloud operations in Russia. We are also announcing our intention to stop supporting and servicing our local products.

At the same time, existing customers in Russia using local software will be able to continue using it.

In addition, SAP said they would continue to support Ukraine. The company recently announced an additional €700,000 contribution to support refugees in the region. As a result, her total contribution amounted to €3.7 million.

Earlier that day, it became known that the American consulting company McKinsey would stop serving Russian clients due to a special operation to protect Donbass. At the same time, the company’s office in Russia will remain open in order to support McKinsey colleagues in the country.

The decision to suspend operations in Russia was made by a number of companies against the backdrop of a special operation to protect the Donbass, which has been ongoing since February 24, and anti-Russian sanctions, which, among other things, include the closure of transport links, which is why many companies complained about problems with logistics.

The situation in the region escalated in mid-February due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and also turned to Moscow for help. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

For more up-to-date videos and details about the situation in Donbass, watch the Izvestia TV channel.