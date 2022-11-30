A man who met buyers to sell their car that he offered on social networks was rescued from an express kidnapping in Guadalajara, thanks to the fact that the criminals passed a stop.

There’s a kidnapper detained and another is on the run.

At approximately 7:00 p.m. this Tuesday, police officers from Guadalajara Patrolling through Colonia La Loma saw a Jetta being driven at high speed and passed the stop on Artes and Díaz Mirón streets, for which they asked the driver to stop.

“When you pass a traffic light, a male person turns off the car and runs away,” reported a Guadalajara Police Station Commander.

Inside the car, with plates from the State of Mexico and tinted, were two men and one of them asked for help.

“He tells the officers that they have deprived him of his freedom,” the commander added.

While the other crew member tried to flee, but was reached. This is Jonathan Daniel, 26 years old who was arrested.

“You find a .22 caliber pistol with two useful cartridges for the caliber”, recalled the officer interviewed.

The victim He explained that he posted on social media that he was selling his Mercedes.

“He mentions that they contact him through social networks, we are detecting that it is a new modality that they are using for the Vehicle Theft“lamented the policeman.

The buyers asked him to meet in a commercial plaza, but there he they stole his cell phone and a chain.

“In that place they approach him, what deprive of liberty and that’s when they have him hanging around the place,” the officer explained.

The Mercedes was recovered in the plaza parking lot.