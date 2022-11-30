As announced on Twitter by the Italian division Universal Picturesto dub Mario in the Italian version of the animated feature film Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be the Roman actor and dubber Claudius Santamariaknown for his starring performance in “They called him Jeeg Robot” for which in 2016 he was awarded the David di Donatello.

Santamaria in the past has lent the voice to Christian Bale in the trilogy of Dark Knight by Christopher Nolanbut is also the voice of Batman in film productions LEGO. We can hear his voice as the mustachioed Italian-American plumber in the trailer available below. We remind you that, in the United States, Mario’s voice will be that of Chris Pratt (Star Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy)while in Japan the role was entrusted to Mamoru Miyanovoice of Riku in Kingdom Hearts And Setsuna F. Seiei in Mobile Suit Gundam 00. We are absolutely certain that Claudio Santamaria is the best choice for the Italian version of the film and we can’t wait to hear him at work in the complete version of the film.

Super Mario Bros. The Movie will be released in Italian cinemas next April 6, 2023.

Source: Universal Pictures