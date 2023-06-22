There are few cars under 30 grand that have as much charisma as a Corvette. This is a car that you absolutely show off in the Netherlands. And if looks don’t impress, the LS1 V8 will.

There is currently a copy on Marktplaats that will make you look great. This is in fact carried out in the color Millenium Yellow, with black striping and ditto rims. This makes it a real neck-turner, insofar as a Corvette isn’t already.

The striping is not original, the seller added it himself. The design is inspired by the Commemorative Edition. This car is not blue with silver, but yellow with black. The car is further personalized with three-piece CCW rims.

There are also some changes that are not immediately visible. This ‘Vette is equipped with racing catalytic converters and a Corsa exhaust system with an x-pipe and a valve, among other things. So you can assume that the sound is fine.

Everyone will agree that the interior is not the highlight of the Corvette C5, but attention has also been paid to this. For example, the seats have been reupholstered with diamond stitching. Yellow stitching has been used to ensure that the inside connects nicely with the outside. You may have noticed that the steering wheel is also not original: it comes from a C6.

The owner has a very good reason to get rid of this car: he bought a Corvette C6 ZR1. That is a nice upgrade, because it has about twice as much power. It’s not in the ad, but we know because we shot a My Car video with it. So you can expect them on the site shortly.

Back to the Corvette C5: it is therefore offered on marketplace. The owner wants € 26,500 for it. If you are looking for a striking C5, we would say: make your move.

