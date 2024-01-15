by VALERIO BARRETTA

Norris still chasing his first win

Of the young talents, only Lando is missing Norris among the winners of a GP. Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc can no longer be defined as young, but are consolidated drivers. And above all, like George Russell, they won the first year they had the right car. Oscar Piastri even won before Norrisalthough the Qatar Sprint is not considered in the official statistics.

It's normal that a bit of frustration has grown in Norris: the Briton has had several opportunities to break the deadlock (Sochi 2021 the most sensational) and in the last three years he has always been faster than his teammate, but the victories went to Daniel Ricciardo and Piastri himself.

Button's words

However, #4 is certain he can win in 2024. To do so, he could follow the advice of 2009 world champion Jenson Button. The Brit sees in his young compatriot a lot of skill but also an overabundant clarity in key moments: “Lando is an extreme talent, truly. I have observed him since the first time he turned a Formula 1 steering wheel. It is surprising how quickly he managed to become familiar with the world of F1. But he thinks a lot, and sometimes this penalizes him because he looks around too much and worries that he isn't good enough. Yet he is“he told Sky Sports UK.

“Lando is an exceptional driver and I can't wait to see him in a team that can fight for victories. But I don't know when he will arrive“, he concluded. “It's painful when there is a dominant team in Formula 1 for so many years, but things change. We saw it with Mercedes. It was thought that no one would beat them, but it happened. Red Bull came and beat them“.